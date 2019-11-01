Home States Andhra Pradesh

80 carcasses of dogs found in Guntur village, probe begins

The Tadikonda police on Thursday launched a probe into the alleged poisoning of 80 dogs by villagers of Kantheru in Tadikonda mandal on Sunday.

A policeman looking at the pit in Kantheru of Tadikonda mandal in Guntur, where carcasses of dogs were found, on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Tadikonda police on Thursday launched a probe into the alleged poisoning of 80 dogs by villagers of Kantheru in Tadikonda Mandal on Sunday. The incident took place 20 days ago and came to light on Thursday after 80 carcasses of dogs were found in a pit on the outskirts of the village.  Help for Animals Society alleged that Kantheru panchayat officials ordered the killing of 265 stray dogs and demanded action against them.  

Society secretary A Tejovanth lodged a complaint with the Tadikonda police and demanded action against panchayat secretary Bandla Ramesh who allegedly engaged one Koteswara Rao to kill the stray dogs. He said that he had come to know through locals that the panchayat secretary got 265 dogs killed by injecting them with poisonous medicine. The carcasses were carried in a truck and dumped in the pit.

The society also lodged a complaint with the district collector alleging misusing of `30,000 public money to have stray dogs killed and demanded a halt to such inhuman methods. “Killing of stray dogs is a blatant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Rights Act, 1960,” Tejovanth said. 

He further said that stray dogs should be vaccinated and sterilised to control their population as per various animal protection laws. He urged the government to take strict action against those involved in the killing of the innocent animals. Following a complaint from Kantheru residents about dog menace, the official took the drastic decision, he said.  

Tadikonda SI Ch Rajasekhar said that the police received the complaint and will take legal opinion for further action. The police exhumed the carcasses of the dogs and took the issue to the notice of higher officials for further action.

