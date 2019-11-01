Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bad roads: Villagers carry sick man on cot for a kilometre in Kadapa district

 Villagers carried a sick elderly man on a cot for nearly a kilometer from Malapalle in Dudyala panchayat to Sambepalli, to take him to the hospital in an ambulance.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers carried a sick elderly man on a cot for nearly a kilometre from Malapalle in Dudyala panchayat to Sambepalli (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Villagers carried a sick elderly man on a cot for nearly a kilometre from Malapalle in Dudyala panchayat to Sambepalli, to take him to the hospital in an ambulance. The villagers were forced to carry the elderly man on a cot as the village is inaccessible due to bad roads.

Development has eluded Kottala Madigapalle and Malapalle in Dudyala panchayat of Sambepalli mandal, as the road leading to the villages are in a very bad condition. An elderly man K Chinnappa fell ill. Since vehicles can’t reach the village, a few men carried him on a cot to Sambapalli, where they shifted him to a hospital in an ambulance.  Speaking to media, Srinivasulu, a villager, lamented that three persons died in the recent past as they could not get medical treatment on time. 

He said that they have been finding it difficult to take pregnant women and sick persons to hospital as there is no road connectivity to their village. Srinivasulu stated that though a road was sanctioned to their village, there has been no progress. He sought the State government to take up road construction soon as 40 families reside in the village. 

