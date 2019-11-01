CM Jagan Reddy invited for Sathya Sai birth anniversary celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam, trustee RJ Ratnakar on Thursday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati and invited him for the 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi on November 23.

On the occasion, Jagan lauded the exemplary services being rendered under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust to the needy people across the world. The Chief Minister also assured all assistance from the State government to the trust for its various medical, educational, drinking water and other services.

Ratnakar felicitated the Chief Minister with a shawl. Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy and Andhra Pradesh State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations SG Chalam were present.