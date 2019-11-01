Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government will ensure equal development of all 13 districts: YSRC general secretary Vijayasai Reddy

Says Jagan will not replicate Hyderabad-model capital, final call on Amaravati after receiving panel report;  govt to consider Sivarakrishna panel report on capital

Published: 01st November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

V Vijaya Sai Reddy speaks at a press conference in Vizag | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The YSRC government will ensure equitable development of all 13 districts in the State, YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said on Thursday. Addressing media persons, Vijaysai said the government will not replicate Hyderabad model capital, but will take a decision after receiving the expert panel report on Amaravati. He said the government will take Sivarakrishna Committee report on the capital into consideration.

Referring to the vacation of Andhra Pradesh High Court stay on Polavaram, Vijayasai said courts will not say no to reverse tendering as the government could save nearly `800 crore. Ridiculing the former TDP government for not celebrating the State Formation Day for the past five years, he said November 1 will be celebrated as the State Formation Day by the YSRC government in a grand manner. He said the government had inherited a debt of `2 lakh crore from the former TDP government. 

He said sand supply will be restored once the floods in the rivers recede. Though there was sand scarcity due to floods of Godavari, Krishna and other rivers, the opposition parties were accusing the government of encouraging sand mafia and looting of sand, he said. The YSRC MP challenged the parties to prove their charges or else quit politics.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to develop all 13 districts. Equal importance will be given to agriculture, industry and service sectors by providing necessary infrastructure and other facilities, he said. Scoffing at misinformation campaign, he said there were laws to take civil and criminal action against it. Vijaysai said news should be fair and views expressed by the media should be logical.

Referring to special category status (SPS), he said the government was utilising every platform to highlight the request for the need to grant SCS to the State. He said the central government was ready to provide necessary financial support to the State projects, particularly externally-aided projects. He said the Centre will bear Polavaram project expenditure. 

