Guntur Municipal Corporation appoints environmental secretaries to look after garbage collection

Guntur Municipal Corporation appointed 42 environmental secretaries for overseeing of garbage collection in the city. 

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur Municipal Corporation appointed 42 environmental secretaries for overseeing of garbage collection in the city. The environmental secretaries will monitor the electronic identification tags given to every household in the city to monitor the garbage collection. 

More than 1,89,550 households in Guntur has been divided into 736 micro-pockets and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags were given to each house. The secretaries and ward volunteers would interact with people and create awareness on segregating wet and dry garbage before handing these over to sanitary workers. Presently, 398 permanent workers and 1,667 outsourcing workers are collecting garbage. 

GMC commissioner C Anuradha directed the secretaries to inspect shops and conduct inquiry about the sale of plastic carry bags and inform the same to the higher officials. She said the officers have been conducting raids for past five days in the city and `35,000 fine was imposed on erring shop owners.

