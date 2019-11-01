Moderate rain, thunderstorm likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The movement of easterly and south-westerly winds towards the Arabian Sea is likely to result in moderate rain with a thunderstorm in the districts of coastal AP for the next 24 hours, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved north-­northwestwards. It is likely to emerge into the east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours and thereafter, move west-northwestwards.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours over Lakshadweep Islands and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. Furthermore, a low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to form over north Andaman sea on November 3.