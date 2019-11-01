NHRC team continues its tour to “sensitive villages” of Palnadu region

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) members visited Atmakur village in Durgi mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. The team has been touring “sensitive villages” of Palnadu region for the past three days.

Earlier, the TDP had lodged a complaint with the NHRC alleging attacks by YSR Congress on TDP cadre, forcing them to leave the villages. Responding to the complaint, NHRC appointed a fact-finding team. The team collected representations from both the groups at Atmakur and conducted a meeting with the victims of political violence separately.