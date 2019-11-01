Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Scope of SIT probe to be expanded’, says YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy

Referring to old SIT report, Vijaysai Reddy said the previous TDP government had tried to save some of its ministers and party MLAS in the SIT report.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (File| Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said the scope of special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted to investigate land scam, will be extended to include Yelamanchili, Anakapall, Pendurty and Payakaraopeta under its purview. 

Referring to old SIT report, Vijaysai Reddy said the previous TDP government had tried to save some of its ministers and party MLAs in the SIT report. As the report was incomplete, the new SIT was constituted to probe extensively and identify all the accused and take action, he said. He said more members will be appointed in the SIT.

He said the Chief Minister will take a decision on extending the date for receiving complaints from public as they received representations that one week was not enough to receive complaints. He said they would urge the Chief Minister to empower the SIT to take suo moto cases into consideration. He said at partnership summits held in the city, the announcement of lakhs of crores of investments were made. But none of them took off, he said.  He said Vizag will be now be developed as cultural and financial capital. 

