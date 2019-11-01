Sub-registrar in Kurnool under Anti Corruption Bureau net for taking bribe

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ACB sleuths on Thursday took a sub-registrar from Dhone into custody for taking bribe. According to ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam, sub-registrar Naganna demanded Rs 10,000 from one M Thimma Reddy, a retired employee and a resident of Kurnool city, to register his 10 house sites located in Veldurti.

Vexed with the attitude of the official, Thimma Reddy, along with his son M Ravindranath Reddy, lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. Following which, the ACB laid a trap and caught document writer Abdul Rahim red-handed, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Thimma Reddy on behalf of Naganna. The ACB officials registered a case and took the sub-registrar into custody. The tainted official would be produced before the ACB court.