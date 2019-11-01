Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women’s T20 league: Andhra opens its account on day 1

Meanwhile, U-23 Andhra men’s team beat Mumbai by 15 runs in an ODI match held at Jaipur on Thursday.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Bengal, Baroda, Railways and Andhra teams won their first round of matches as part of BCCI’s senior women’s T20 Super League cum knock out tournament held at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex in Mulapadu, here on Thursday.

 Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary V Durga Prasad said that in the morning session, Bengal beat Karnataka by 56 runs, while Maharashtra lost to Baroda by 18 runs. In the afternoon session, Railways beat Jharkhand by 71 runs (match shortened to 12 overs because of rain) and Andhra beat Vidarbha by five wickets (16 over match held due to rain). On Friday, in the morning session, Vidarbha will take on Uttar Pradesh, Railways will play against Himachal Pradesh, while Andhra vs Bengal  and Jharkhand vs Maharashtra matches will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, U-23 Andhra men’s team beat Mumbai by 15 runs in an ODI match held at Jaipur on Thursday. “Andhra will take on Uttar Pradesh in their second match at the same venue on Friday. Due to heavy rain at Ongole, the first-day play of  Andhra Vs Karnataka Under-16 match as part of Vijay Merchant Trophy at CSR Sarma College was cancelled,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Baroda Railways Andhra BCCI senior women’s T20 Super League Andhra Cricket Association
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp