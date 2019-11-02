Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to stop project works worth Rs 62 crore as cost-cutting measures

As part of its cost-cutting measures, the State government has issued an order, asking all departments to immediately halt development works even if they are more than 25 per cent complete.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  As part of its cost-cutting measures, the State government has issued an order, asking all departments to immediately halt development works even if they are more than 25 per cent complete. As per the order, around 82 projects, worth `62 crore, taken up by the Panchayat Raj Department in Prakasam district will have to be halted immediately. 

To address the ongoing economic crisis, the government, earlier this year in May, had asked its departments to stop works that were recently launched or less than 25 per cent complete. Even though several projects in Prakasam were put on hold, the district administration had requested the government to review them and allow for the works to begin again.  

However, the government has now reportedly decided to stop all works, except for those that were taken up with funds from PMGSY (to increase rural road connectivity) or provided by NABARD and AIIB.
So, 82 projects by the department across the district are expected to be cancelled soon. Basing on the availability of funds and the priority of the projects, fresh proposals will be invited in the present financial year. 

Explaining how the instructions will be implemented, a Panchayat Raj Department official said: “If works for a road project reached till the phase of gravel/metal laying, then attempts will be made to finish it with minimum expenditure; the remaining works will be carried out when a fresh order is issued. For the ones that are complete but bills are yet to be cleared, inspections by the quality control wing will be done. Only after the authority’s certification, will the pending bills be cleared.”

Government order 
The government has reportedly decided to stop all works, except for those that were taken up with funds from PMGSY (to increase rural road connectivity) or provided by NABARD and AIIB

