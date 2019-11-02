Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information and Public Relations denies any move to gag media

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday refuted the allegations by some journalists and political leaders that the government was trying to gag the media. “The GO - 2430 only empowers secretaries of various departments to issue rejoinders to newspapers and TV channels if they carry any false and scurrilous reports.

In case media fails to publish clarifications, then the secretaries concerned can take legal action. This is the crux of the GO. Where is the question of the government muzzling the freedom of the press?” he asked.

AP Public Policy Advisor K Ramachandra Murthy said it is inappropriate to criticise the GO, which was issued as per constitutional provisions.

He said that previously the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations had the authority to go to court, on behalf of the respective departments. Now, the GO has been modified and the special powers have been given to secretaries of the respective departments, he said.