Home States Andhra Pradesh

Journalists hit streets, want Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw order for taking legal action against media

They carried banners and placards with slogans condemning the GO. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR/NELLORE: Lashing out at the State government’s latest GO 2430 for taking legal action against the media persons, media houses and TV channels for ‘false news’, Journalist unions took to the streets across the State on Friday. Describing it as muzzling the freedom of the press, journalist unions demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the controversial GO. 

“What the State government doing is very undemocratic. It wants to control the media by hook or crook, which is immoral. The GO is most objectionable and we demand it be immediately cancelled,” Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) State president IV Subba Rao said at a protest rally in Ongole. Several journalists from different newspapers and media houses participated in the rally, sporting black badges and decrying government move. They carried banners and placards with slogans condemning the GO. 

They stopped the vehicles of Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar. The agitating journalist union leaders explained to them why they are opposing the GO. “Previously, the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy brought a similar order — GO No 938 — in 2009, but he withdrew the same following objections from the Journalist unions.  Now, making some changes, the same GO has been issued again by the present government. We condemn the move and demand the GO be cancelled,” Subba Rao said. 

APWUJ Guntur district president SN Meera lamented that the GO curtails the freedom of the press and government should desist from preventing the facts reaching the people. The State Small and Medium Newspapers Association State joint secretary M Srinivas Rao and others also participated in the protest. 

Similar protests were also held in Nellore district. APUWJ State secretary A Jaya Prakash, who led the protest, said the government was trying to gag the media, which is not proper or democratic. “Such suppression of the press freedom will not let the facts and the truth see the light of the day,” he maintained.  In Srikakulam district, journalists took out a bike rally demanding immediate withdrawal of the GO. The Opposition TDP condemned the GO and described it the government’s move to control the media. 

TDP to continue fight till scrapping of GO  
“Who gave them the right to muzzle the press and ask the bureaucrats to file the suits against the media for reporting the facts. It is condemnable,” senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had already announced that he will fight tooth and nail against the State government’s move to curb the freedom of the press. “Our fight will continue until the GO is withdrawn,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government journalist Press freedom fake news Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists APUWJ YS Rajasekhara Reddy APUWJ State secretary
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp