SIT receives 79 petitions against land scam in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe into land scam in the district, received 79 petitions from people on day one on Friday. Of these, only 14 petitions are under scope of SIT while other petitions were from other mandals and issues not related to SIT.

Of the 14 petitions received, four are from Anandapuram, three each from Parawada and Visakhapatnam rural, two from Pendurthy and one each from Bheemunipatnam and Gopalapatnam. No petitions were received from seven mandals in the division.