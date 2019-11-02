YSR would not have allowed bifurcation of State, says CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations began on an optimistic note with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing hope that there will be a silver lining to the government emulating the ideals of great leaders who strived for the nation’s development. Participating as the chief guest along with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the AP Formation Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday, the CM said despite several shortcomings, his government will put the State on the development path by giving priority to education, health and agriculture with the ‘Navaratnas’ (nine promises).

“The fruits of our efforts and hard work were left behind in Madras and Hyderabad, in 1953 and 2014. Now, we have to start afresh the process of development and will go forward and shape the new Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Potti Sriramulu became a martyr after fasting for 58 days to safeguard the pride of Telugu people; his sacrifice has a special place in our hearts, he said.

“We are proud to have been celebrating the Formation Day since 1956 and recall the contributions by Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam, Pattabhi Seetharamiah, Gouthu Lachchanna and many educationists, reformists and journalists who laid the social foundation of our State. In 2014, we embarked on a new journey as our contributions and hard work were left behind.”

Jagan opined: “When YS Rajasekhar Reddy was alive, no one had imagined that the State would be bifurcated again. Today, it has become the most deprived state. But we will go forward with the Navaratnas and fight the social evils to drive out illiteracy and poverty, and help the downtrodden,” he asserted.

In his address, the governor, recalling the glorious past of the Telugu culture and people, said Telugus were known for their steadfast and united struggle for development. The AP Formation Day is being celebrated after a gap of five years. On the occasion, family members of several freedom fighters were honoured. The granddaughter of Potti Sriramulu, Professor Revathi, thanked the government for the recognition and recalled the sacrifices made by her grandfather. The governor and the chief minister visited handloom and handicraft stalls set up at the venue. They later saw mythological play ‘Maya Bazar’ staged by a popular troupe, Surabhi.