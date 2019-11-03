400 vehicle owners receive smart cards at RTA office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 400 vehicle users from various parts of the district thronged the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in the city here on Saturday to collect their driving license and vehicle registration smarts cards at the special counter arranged by the transport department, said Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao.

Rao said that the department has decided to hand over smart cards at Vijayawada, Kankipadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Nunna, Gannavaram and G Konduru mandals to those who enrolled before October 26. The rest will receive their smart cards as usual through postal service, he added.