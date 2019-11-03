Home States Andhra Pradesh

56 per cent dip in beer sale, 27 per cent in liquor: Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd

The state government is also mulling to bring down the number of bars across the 13 districts, as it aims to enforce prohibition in the state in phases.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

For the record, the YSRC government has strategised to phase out wine shops by 20 per cent annually over the next five years.

For the record, the YSRC government has strategised to phase out wine shops by 20 per cent annually over the next five years.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the efforts of the state government to phase out the sale of liquor were yielding results, the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL) said that the sales of beer have significantly come down by 56.4 per cent in October this year compared to the corresponding month last year. Overall, the corporation said, the liquor sales fell by 27 per cent this month.

“While 32.28 lakh cases of liquor were sold in October, 2018, in the corresponding period this year, 23.60 lakh cases were sold. The beer sales have drastically come down from 23.86 lakh cases in last October to 10.40 lakh cases now,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The corporation said that bringing down the number of wine shops from 4,380 last year to 3,500 this year, besides trimming down the business hours of the shops by three hours, were the reason for the ‘decrease in consumption and sales’. Another factor that helped in ‘regulation’ of sales, the officials noted, was removing permit rooms at wine shops.

Furthermore, the statement said that strict enforcement helped in removal of all the belt shops across the State. “The excise officials have stepped up vigil in areas where there is scope for operating belt shops. The police too are directly in contact with the heads of the villages to ensure no illegal sale of liquor. Making police, women and village secretariat officials a part of phased prohibition is yielding results,” the statement read. 

For the record, the YSRC government has strategised to phase out wine shops by 20 per cent annually over the next five years. APSBCL took over the retail trade of liquor from October 1. 

The State government is also mulling to bring down the number of bars across the 13 districts, as it aims to enforce prohibition in the State in phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp