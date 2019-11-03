Agency starts repairing damaged approach roads in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: With the approach roads in the Polavaram project work site getting damaged because of the recent floods, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has begun laying the roads on Saturday to begin the works of spillway.

According to information, MEIL is in the process of mobilising machinery for launching the works of spillway. But with roads damaged, the agency deployed men to repair the roads. The agency representatives said that the de-watering of the work site was also underway, and that the full-fledged works would begin next week once the flood water recedes.

Once the spillway works are resumed, the agency also plans to simultaneously take up the 960 MW hydel power plant works, which remained a non-starter so far. While the irrigation works are expected to be completed by mid-2021, the power plant may take about 3-4 years.

Meanwhile, Polavaram R and R special commissioner T Babu Rao Naidu has urged the officials concerned to expedite the relief and rehabilitation works of the national project. He was speaking at a review meeting with Collector Muralidhar Reddy.