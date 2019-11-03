Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra education department plans special classes to improve SSC results in Prakasam

Ahead of the half-yearly examinations to be held in November,  new books with an updated syllabus will be given to students preparing for the final test.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:14 AM

Even the exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes from two hours 30 minutes to two hours 45 minutes. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In order to improve SSC examination results, the district education department has decided to give a green signal to conducting special classes for students. As per reports, there are around 43,905 students across 890 schools studying in class 10 in the district. 

The District Education Officer (DEO) has instructed all high school headmasters (HMs) to conduct additional classes for all subjects in their schools with more focus being given on students with low grades. 

With changes being made in the examination pattern by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) recently, the authorities have been forced to make changes to their teaching methods. 

Under the new examination pattern, the questions will be only of descriptive type. 

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) officials are hoping the abolition of internal marking will reduce copying in exam halls. 

“Under the modified class X examination pattern, hard working students can easily pass. Also, mass copying and other malpractices during exams will be curbed,” P Ranga Rao, ZP High School headmaster told TNIE on Saturday. 
 

