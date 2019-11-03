Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary issues show cause notice to Andhra Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

Surendra Babu will also be responsible for enforcement against illegal sand mining and issues related to the Excise Department.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

LV Subramanyam

LV Subramanyam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has issued a show-cause notice to Principal Secretary (Political, General Administration Department) Praveen Prakash for including a few subjects in the recent cabinet meeting without following due procedure. 

The Chief Secretary is said to have issued the show cause notice after the cabinet meeting on October 30. It was initially speculated that the Chief Secretary served the show cause notice on Praveen Prakash for issuing orders regarding adherence to time schedule for issuing government Orders by amending a section of Rule 20 of AP Business Rules, 2018, purportedly without prior approval of the appropriate authority. 

The Principal Secretary issued the order on October 25 as it was observed that orders were not being issued promptly pertaining to government’s decisions even after getting instructions from the CM and CMO.

According to sources, Praveen Prakash, who is also Principal Secretary to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is yet to send his reply. It is further learnt that he may send his reply on Tuesday, defending his actions that they were as per the established rules and well within his authority. 

However, highly-placed sources told TNIE that the Chief Secretary issued the notice for another reason.

“The show-cause notice is issued for another ‘mistake’. Praveen Prakash as Principal Secretary had introduced items in the recent cabinet meeting without following the established procedure. His reply is awaited,” a top official said.

K Kanna Babu, Special Commissioner, Disaster Management and Ex-Officio Additional Secretary, Revenue (DM) Department, will now hold additional charge of the newly created Department of Gram Volunteers and Ward Volunteers, Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat. Senior IPS officer NV Surendra Babu, who was waiting for posting, was made Director-General, Special Protection Force (SPF), in place of TA Tripathi, who was directed to report to the Director-General of Police.

Surendra Babu will also be responsible for enforcement against illegal sand mining and issues related to the Excise Department.
 
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy was appointed Additional Executive Officer of TTD.  The Indian Defence Estates Service officer was deputed as the Special Officer of TTD on July 11, 2019.  On October 31, the government redesignated the post of Special Officer of TTD as Additional Executive Officer.

