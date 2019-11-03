Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s wrong march, Pawan Kalyan acting for Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC  

Meanwhile, Vizag MLA Gudivada Amarnath said Kalyan was misleading people by labelling sand scarcity as a man-made crisis, while in fact it was due to floods. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods

The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the ‘long march’ to be taken up by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the YSRC leaders launched a tirade dubbing the event as a “wrong march”.

Alleging that the actor-turned-politician was acting at the behest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu and MLA Karanam Dharmasri asserted that the sand scarcity would soon be resolved as the flooding in river basins was receding.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the ministers pointed out that the sand supply was hit because of continuous rainfall and inflows to reservoirs. “While on one hand, the farming community is happy about the rains, the sand supply is hit due to floods in the last three months. Srisailam dam has been filled about seven times and Prakasam barrage gates were open for the last couple of months. In such a situation, how can sand be extracted? Even the rivers in drought-hit Anantapur district are overflowing,” Anil Kumar said. They also alleged illegalities in sand mining during the TDP regime, pointing out incidents including the National Green Tribunal imposing Rs 100 crore fine on the government. “Several issues happened in the last five years.

Why didn’t Pawan question the TDP then?

Chandrababu’s son Lokesh staged a protest for five hours in Guntur recently, now Naidu’s adopted son wants to do a long march in Vizag. It is actually a wrong march. If they are really concerned, why not do it in areas where Krishna or Godavari are flowing with brimming water? Pawan is here to implement Naidu’s agenda,” Kanna Babu alleged. The ministers noted that of the identified 267 sand reaches in the state, only 60 were in operation due to floods. “Efforts are being made to resolve the scarcity beginning next week when the floods recede,” they added. Meanwhile, Vizag MLA Gudivada Amarnath said Kalyan was misleading people by labelling sand scarcity as a man-made crisis, while in fact it was due to floods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan YSRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp