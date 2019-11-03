Reconstruct all demolished temples, says Andhra Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday instructed officials to reconstruct all the temples that were demolished during the Krishna Pushkarams.

In a meeting with revenue, endowments, irrigation and police officials, Srinivasa Rao said as many as 15 temples in the city were demolished in 2016 during the arrangements for the Krishna Pushkarams. Stating temples were a sentimental issue for the Hindus, he said the famous Lord Shaniswara Swamy temple had also faced the wrath of demolition, and noted that the previous government had taken unilateral decisions.



He said Rahu Kethu temple and Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temples were demolished for construction of the Durga Ghat.

“Along with the two temples, there is a huge need to replace the Seethamma Vari Padalu in the same place. In this regard, the government has sanctioned Rs 22 lakh,” he explained. The minister also instructed officials to conduct a field-visit to reconstruct temples at Krishna Lanka, Fire Station, Bus Stand, Kabela, Nehru Nagar and Brahmin Street.