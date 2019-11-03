Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP putting new spin on CBI court verdict on Jagan plea, says YSRC

Speaking to media YSRCP official spokesperson C Ramachandraiah said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only an accused and he has every right to appeal to the High Court against the CBI court ruling.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Brushing aside the TDP’s reaction to the CBI Special Court’s ruling dismissing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition for exemption from personal appearance during the hearing of assets case, YSRCP official spokesperson C Ramachandraiah said “it is a normal legal procedure and it will be followed as the party respects law”.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only an accused and he has every right to appeal to the High Court against the CBI court ruling.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy respects law and he is not like TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who fled Hyderabad after the audiovisual evidence of his involvement in the cash-for-vote scam surfaced. Naidu was also accused of human rights violations several times,’ the YSRC leader said.

“As the state is facing serious issues, the Chief Minister’s continued stay in office is necessary for administrative and other reasons and our viewpoint will be put before the High Court,” he explained

“The TDP’s comments on the court verdict are meaningless. Chandrababu Naidu is craving for power and is in a hurry to occupy a chair that is not vacant. People have given their mandate handing a resounding victory to YSRCP besides reducing the TDP’s numbers to just 23 in the Assembly. Naidu should remember the bitter truth and desist from resorting to false propaganda. His proclamations that people are regretting not reelecting him are ridiculous,” he said.

He said that the TDP leader should not forget that about Rs 100 crore penalty was imposed on the government for illegal sand mining during his regime. On Jana Sena Party chief’s long march on Sunday in Vizag, the YSRC leader said Pawan Kalyan was implementing the agenda of Naidu.

“It was the first time in the country that the president of a political party lost elections from two constituencies he contested,” he maintained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRCP Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp