Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension prevails as Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena activists stage sit-in 

Tata Rao told TNIE that the police, who initially gave permission for erecting the stage, were now insisting to shift the stage to a corner.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena activists stage a sit-in, in Vizag.

Jana Sena activists stage a sit-in, in Vizag. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed here on Saturday night at the venue of Jana Sena long march public meeting as party activists, led by Jana Sena leader Kona Tata Rao, resorted to a sit-in protesting against the police objection to erect a stage for the meeting.

Tata Rao told TNIE that the police, who initially gave permission for erecting the stage, were now insisting to shift the stage to a corner. It was not acceptable for them as the dais will not be visible, he said.
The party leader said Commissioner of Police RK Meena visited and held talks with them.

The ACP and other officials also interacted with them. He said the police have to agree to their original plan. Upon coming to know of the development, a large number of activists descended on the venue, Tata Rao said. He said the State government was trying to create hurdles in the way of their long march.

The Andhra University (AU) authorities, who earlier agreed to give permission for parking, later denied permission, he said. Tata Rao said they shifted the parking place to private grounds in MVP Colony and Madhurawada though they are far away from the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Kona Tata Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp