Thunderstorm with lightning in coastal Andhra Pradesh likely

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The severe cyclonic storm Maha over east-central Arabian Sea is likely to move west northwestwards till November 4 and re-curve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. After the re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken gradually, while moving east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast.

While there is no effect of the cyclonic storm over the Coastal AP, the moisture winds may lead to thunderstorm activity.

