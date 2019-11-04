Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit Polavaram project

It will mark resumption of works under new government; visit planned in second half of November.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) formally launching the works of Polavaram project, the Water Resources department is planning to schedule a visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the project site so as to officially mark the resumption of works under the new government. The department officials noted that the CM’s visit may be planned in the second half of November, when the flooding is expected to completely recede.

Over the last two-three months, most of the approach roads in the work site were either damaged or washed away in floodwater. After bagging both the irrigation and 960 MW hydel power plant works through reverse tendering, MEIL on November 1 formally launched the works and started repairing the approach roads. 

“Reaching the spillway, where the works will begin, is also difficult due to the damaged roads. The contracting agency has begun laying the roads and it may take a week for the actual works to gain impetus. Once it is done, we are planning to schedule a visit of the Chief Minister to the project to officially launch the works,” a senior Water Resources department official noted.

If scheduled, it will be the second visit of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Polavaram as the Chief Minister and first after his government’s reverse tendering initiative. Jagan first visited the project site on June 20, soon after taking over as the Chief Minister on May 30. “Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das are coordinating to finalise the schedule. It will most likely be in the latter half of this month,” the official added.

It may be noted that the legal and administrative hurdles for the national project were cleared after the High Court lifted the stay on entrustment of works to a new agency on October 31. Both the energy department and water resources department immediately issued work order on November 1 and signed two separate agreements for the project execution, the officials said. 

While the government aims to complete the irrigation works — civil and land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement — by mid-2021, the 960 MW hydel power plant is expected to take about three to four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Polavaram project Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp