BEE: Expedite implementation of ECBC in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 04th November 2019 08:41 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over delay in the implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in various States, including Andhra Pradesh, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has advised the State government to launch the initiative. The BEE said that non-compliance may hamper the country’s plan to achieve a target of 50 per cent reduction in energy consumption by 2030.

According to a statement from the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Sunday, BEE director-general Abhay Bhakre reviewed the implementation of ECBC across the States. Even though the AP government has prepared a draft government order for the roll out of ECBC-2017, in coordination with Municipal Administration and Energy department, it has been pending. The State also incorporated ECBC clause in MAUD’s online Development Permission Management System (DPMS), but enabling it in in the software has been in pending. “As a result, commercial buildings were getting permissions from urban local bodies without compliance of ECBC norms,” the BEE communicated. 

The BEE officials further informed APSECM that the Union Ministry of Power was keen on adoption of ECBC-2017 in commercial buildings. The adoption is expected to result in energy savings of around 300 billion units by 2030 in the country, besides reducing the peak demand of over 15 GW a year. “This would be equivalent to monetary savings of Rs 35,000 crore, and CO2 reduction of 250 million tonnes,” the communication said

For the record, ECBC applies to any commercial building or complex that has plot area of 1,000 sqm or more, and buildings such as multiplexes, hospitals and hotels should comply irrespective of the plot size.

