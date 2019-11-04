Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will emerge as strong force in Andhra Pradesh, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

 BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a strong force in the State in the coming days. 

Published: 04th November 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh TDP leaders joined BJP in the presence of state president Kanna Lakshminarayana in Kadapa on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh TDP leaders joined BJP in the presence of state president Kanna Lakshminarayana in Kadapa on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has exuded confidence that the party would emerge as a strong force in the State in the coming days. Kanna, who was in the district, on Sunday, to participate in various programmes, was accorded a warm welcome by party activists at Rajampet Bypass Road. A motorcycle rally was also taken out on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers during a meeting held at the YSR Stadium here on Sunday, he said several leaders from various political parties, are showing interest to join BJP as they are impressed with the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He blamed the new sand policy of the State government for sand scarcity in the State. 
Lakhs of construction workers have lost their livelihood due to non-availability of sand, he claimed.

The BJP leader held the State government responsible for the suicide of construction workers and asked the former to take steps to ease sand scarcity. He made it clear that the development of the State is possible only with BJP. Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy alleged the role of YSRC leaders in illegal transportation of sand. 
TDP former corporators Bala Kondaiah, Sardar and Krishna and a few other leaders joined BJP in the presence of Kanna.

BJP district president P Srinath Reddy, party leaders V Sashibhushan Reddy, S Ramachandra Reddy and Chalapathi were also present.

Former APNGO leaders from Kurnool join BJP 
Kurnool: A few former Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGO) district leaders joined the BJP in the presence of party MP TG Venkatesh here on Sunday. The new joinees said that they joined the saffron party as they were impressed with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past five-and-a-half years. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the development of AP is possible only with BJP. BJP, which is striving for the development of the country, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp