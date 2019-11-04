Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only 50 per cent of daily demand for sand is met now in Andhra Pradesh; situation to be normal soon

On the proposed ‘Sand Week’, it is meant to increase the availability of the construction material with a focused approach when the floodwater recedes.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes part in the long march against sand scarcity, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes part in the long march against sand scarcity, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/G satyanarayana)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only around 50 per cent of the daily demand for sand in the State is being met now with several sand reaches are still under floodwater. Out of the total 276 sand reaches and desiltation points in the State, only 64-65 reaches are functioning now. 

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of rivers are blamed for the present situation. It is expected to return to normal within a fortnight as the floods have started receding. Speaking to TNIE, Mines and Geology Principal Secretary K Ramgopal said the situation is unprecedented.

Release of Krishna water from Prakasam Barrage for nearly 80 days is unprecedented and same is the case with the Godavari. The floods have resulted in unavailability of sand in adequate quantity for the last 3-4 months. The requirement of sand varies in a year depending on the season. The rainy season is a lean period for construction activity when the requirement of sand is not much. The demand for sand is at its peak in summer. In winter, the demand is normal. On average, the daily requirement of sand is 1 lakh metric tonnes. 

ALSO READ: Solve sand issue in two weeks or face stir - Pawan Kalyan to Andhra Pradesh government

At present, 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of sand per day is being supplied on an average from the main reaches and desiltation points. “Now, we are able to get sand from those in Nellore (Penna basin) and Srikakulam districts (Vamsadhara river), where the floods are on and off. But in rest of the places, especially in Godavari and Krishna delta regions, there is no scope to get adequate sand. Further, we are also mining sand in patta lands. At the same time, we are also using sand in the stockyards of some construction companies, which was procured during the free sand policy period to meet the demand,” Ramgopal explained.

On the proposed ‘Sand Week’, he said it is meant to increase the availability of the construction material with a focused approach when the floodwater recedes. It has been proposed to increase the sand stock points in the State from 90 to 150 to meet the demand, he said. 

However, sources in the government said the present situation was the result of the ‘indecisiveness’ of the previous regime, which failed to maintain enough stock of sand to meet the demand during the rainy season as it feared imposition of penalty by the National Green Tribunal ahead of elections. It failed to come up with a policy to promote the use of M-sand, which is considered as an effective alternative to the river sand, they added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Sand mines sand reaches Pawan Kalyan CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp