Stolen jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh recovered, 3 held in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection a theft case. Giving details of the case to newsmen at the central crime station (CCS) in Srikakulam, SP RN Ammireddy said gold ornaments weighing 275 gram and silver ornaments, whose combined worth was Rs 12 lakh, were recovered from the accused.

The accused were identified as Ponnada Ravi Sankar from Jagannadhapuram in Kakinada, Mugupalli Raju from Kella Street in Srikakulam and Mugu Sreenu from Kottapeta in Vizianagaram. The trio broke into the house of one Vandrangi Sreenivasa Rao of Kattiri Street in the wee hours of October 13, and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 35 tulas, 1.5 kg silver jewellery and Rs 7 lakh cash.

Acting on a tip-off, Srikakulam Two Town police nabbed the accused at Day and Night junction here on Sunday. The SP presented cash awards to the policemen involved in the operation.