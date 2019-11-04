TDP neta’s grandson, wife held for duping jobless youth

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A couple which allegedly cheated youngsters by promising them outsourcing jobs in government departments, was arrested by IV Town police here on Saturday night. The accused collected Rs 5 crore from around 100 persons from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The two were identified as Reddi Gowtham and Lochini. Gowtham is the grandson of TDP senior leader Reddi Satyanarayana.

According to IV Town inspector Eswara Rao, during the TDP regime, Gowtham used to regularly go to the Secretariat with his grandfather and developed contacts. Those pictures were shown to the jobless youth to make them believe about the genuineness of their offer. Promising to provide outsourcing jobs in various government departments, Gowtham collected money and also issued fake appointment letters.

Police also said that they received complaints from seven youngsters, post which a case was registered. The accused has been sent to remand.