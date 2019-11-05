141 grievances received

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All district officials should take care of the public complaints received through ‘Spandana’ public grievance programme, act on them as early as possible and upload the compliance report regarding the same, said Pola Bhaskar, Prakasam District Collector on Monday.

‘Spandana’ was organised at the district collectorate-CPO Conference Hall and at the District Police Headquarters.

District Collector and Siddharth Kaushal, District Superintendent of Police (SP) received grievances from the public and responded spontaneously on several complaints. They issued orders to the concerned officials on the spot to resolve some of the complaints. At the district SP office, 141 complaints were received and among them, the SP personally attended to all the 23 complaints received through online ‘Spandana’ programme by live video conferencing system.