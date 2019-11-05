Abdul Kalam Pratibha awards rechristened

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders renaming Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskars as YSR Vidya Puraskars. District toppers in Class X exams from government schools will be presented the awards on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, which is celebrated as National Education Day on November 11.

Initially, Pratibha Awards were given to meritorious students from both government and private schools.

The award carries a merit certificate and a memento apart from scholarship for students to pursue higher education.

Later, the scheme was renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskars and, as per the revised guidelines, the scheme was restricted to only government school students.