Andhra Pradesh gets its first medal in athletics meet on Day 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Athlete from Andhra Pradesh, Yashwanth Kumar Laveti brought laurels to the State on the third day of the 35th Junior National Athletics Championships being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University grounds on Monday.

Kumar, who completed the 110 metre hurdle race in 14 seconds, bagged the second position after being beaten by Maharashtra’s Abhishek 
Vinay Ubhe, who finished the race in 13.84 seconds. 
Haryana’s Parshant Singh Kanhaiya broke a 33-year-old national under-20 pole vault record. 
The defending champion set the new mark at 5.05 metre at the same venue where he set the under-18 record at 4.75 metre two years ago. 

It was the third best jump by an Indian pole vaulter this year after Siva Subramaniam (5.16 metre) and KG Jessan (5.10 metre). 
He was pushed hard by Rakesh Gond (Maharashtra) whose clearance at 4.90 metre was his personal best. 
There were national records for Tamil Nadu’s PM Thabitha (girls’ under-18 100 metre hurdle) and Haryana’s Amit (boys’ under-16 5,000 metre race walk). 

Meet records were 
rewritten by Kerala’s Aparna Roy (girls’ under-20 100 metre hurdle), Delhi’s Chanda (girls’ under-20 3,000 metre), Haryana’s Anisha Dahiya (girls’ under-20 hammer throw), Tejas Ashok Shirse and Delhi’s Harshita Sheraawat (girls’ under-18 hammer throw) in what was quite an eventful day third day of the five-day-long championship.

