BJP’s ‘satyagraha’ in V’wada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Protesting sand shortage and the ‘attitude’ adopted by the YSRC government, the BJP, led by its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, staged ‘Sand Satyagraha’ in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanna said the State government blaming floods for being unable to excavate sand was a testimony to its ineffectiveness. “Do they not know that by dredging the sand, it can be excavated from the flooded areas,” he questioned.

Pointing out how the building and construction workers were suffering due to lack of work for the past few months, Kanna demanded that `10,000 be paid to them as compensation just like the employees of the organisations owned by the CM’s family get their salaries.

The BJP State chief also asked the government to give `25 lakh as ex gratia to the families of workers who committed suicide.

Kanna also demanded to know how the State government ‘remained ignorant’ of the corruption at field-level continuing for the last four months. He asserted that BJP will fight corruption and champion people’s cause.