Ex-Cong MLA Jayaram Babu passes away

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Senior Congress party leader and former MLA Chadalavada Jayaram Babu passed away due to illness at Guntur on Monday early hours.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the united Andhra Pradesh State in 1985 and 1994 from Guntur-2 constituency.

The 72-year-old Jayaram Babu was associated with the Congress till his last days.

He also served as BC Corporation chairperson in the united Andhra Pradesh and is survived by two daughters and son. His son Ch Raghu announced that funeral and other religious rituals would be performed on Tuesday.

Former chief minister Konejeti Rosaiah, BJP State

president Kanna Lakshminarayana, former minister Kasu Krishna Reddy, former minister Md Jani, former MLAs Lingamsetty Eswara Rao, Challa Venkata Krishna Reddy, Sk Mastan Vali,

Tadisetty Venkata Rao, Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa and

other leaders expressed grief over the death of the former Congress MLA.

