Farmers jittery as wild boars strike crops

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It seems like people of Uddanam region face a two-pronged attack—chronic kidney disease (CKD) and wild boar menace. While wild bears make horticulture farmers sleepless in Uddanam villages, wild boar menace has emerged as another concern of late.

The wild boar menace is making the paddy farmers of Ichchapuram, Kaviti and Kanchili and a few other mandals jittery. To start with, about 200 acres of paddy crop was laid waste in the purview of Bellupada revenue village in Ichchapuram mandal.

As it is the harvesting time, they stray into the paddy fields during the night.