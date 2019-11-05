Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan scraps decision to rename Kalam Awards after YSR post uproar

The awards are to be given to meritorious students on National Education Day on November 11, the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Moulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Amid a furore over renaming a state award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday scrapped the order.

A day after a government order (GO) was issued changing the "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' to "YSR Vidya Puraskars", the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government came under attack from various quarters.

According to officials, Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered scrapping of the order after it came to his notice. "He warned the officials and firmly said that the awards should continue in the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam," they said.

The awards are to be given to meritorious students on National Education Day on November 11, the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Moulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to present awards in the names of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

The education department had on Monday issued an order renaming the awards after late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Popular as YSR, Rajasekhara Reddy was father of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ever since YSRCP came to power in May, many welfare schemes were renamed. Most of the schemes are now named after YSR.

However, for the latest order the YSRCP government came under criticism from opposition parties, netizens and Abdul Kalam's admirers.

Leader of opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted the controversial order with the hashtag #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam.

"Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his pioneering work and inspiring life. Jagan's government changing 'APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar" to "YSR Vidya Puraskar" is a shocking method of self-aggrandisement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man. Shameful!!" tweeted Naidu.

This was followed by tweets by many others, criticising the government for the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Vidya Puraskars Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar YSRCP Andhra government
India Matters
For representational purposes
New car models immune to auto sector slowdown
Bheemakka M Chavan from Madikoppa village in Dharwad district is a perfect blend of hard work and determination. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
18-year-old Dharwad girl defies all odds to join military
Workers arrive at the station from Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Will return to J&K if state govt doesn't give jobs: Bengal labourers
Hockey India CEO Elena Norman (Photo | EPS)
Odisha is the best hockey venue in the country: HI CEO Elena Norman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp