Jana Sena, TDP share same DNA, says Ambati

The MLA made fun of the actor-turned-politician’s claim that he would march to the new capital in two weeks. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:57 AM

Construction workers stage a protest in Vijayawada on Monday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the DNA of the Jana Sena and the Telugu Desam parties was ‘one and the same’, the YSRC took strong exception to Pawan Kalyan’s ‘long march’ taken out in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, YSRC PAC member and MLA Ambati Rambabu said, “The Vizag meeting has shown that Pawan Kalyan was riding on Naidu’s back. The meeting, which seems to be less concerned about construction workers’ welfare, had the agenda of criticising the ruling party and ignoring the irregularities committed by the previous government.” 

“Pawan Kalyan is trying to work towards the TDP’s agenda. His speech in Vizag was filled with personal attacks and senseless challenges. The meeting had more TDP workers carrying Jana Sena banners than construction workers,” he added.  

Continuing his tirade, Ambati Rambabu said it was highly regrettable that Pawan was hell bent on making personal attacks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Vijaysai Reddy, and that he had no love for the workers.

He reiterated his stand that the political DNA of the TDP and the Jena Sena were the same and that Pawan was riding on Naidu’s back, which made it evident that the JSP was a B-team of TDP. The MLA made fun of the actor-turned-politician’s claim that he would march to the new capital in two weeks. 

Commenting on Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Ambati said the former Chief Minister had done nothing for the building workers and Pawan Kalyan was just harping on Naidu’s personal tirade against the YSRC government. 

