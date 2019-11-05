Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recarpet damaged roads at `625 cr: CM to R&B Dept

Govt to build roads along 3,100 km with `6,400 crore aid from NDB

Published: 05th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department to immediately 
identify damaged roads in the State and recarpet them on a war footing at a cost of `625 crore. The Chief Minister, in a meeting with R&B officials here on Monday, reviewed the progress of various projects being executed by the department. 

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan directed the officials to speed up the ongoing construction of Kanaka Durga flyover and service roads adjacent  to it at the earliest. 
In reply, the officials informed the CM that the flyover works would be completed by January-end. 
The officials were also told to identify the vacancies in the R&B Department, so that a calendar for recruitment could be released in January. 

During the course of the meeting, the Chief Minister gave nod for the proposal to connect Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway with Chilakaluripeta Bypass Road. 
The State government will develop 3,100 km-long roads with `6,400 crore provided by the New Development Bank (NDB) and take up construction of 676 bridges utilising an additional financial assistance of `2,400 crore. 

Also, the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation was instructed to replace 3,600 buses which have travelled more than 12 lakh km.
Jagan further held a discussion with NHAI regional officer Anil Dixit on the status of various projects in the State. The conversation mainly focused on Gundugolanu-Gollapudi- Kalaparru-Mangalagiri road and the NHAI official was requested to complete the project at the earliest. 
The NHAI officials informed the Chief Minister that the road to Anakapalli-Anandapuram was also being completed on a war footing. 

The officials updated the CM on the Ongole-Kathipudi National Highway works. They briefed the CM on the projects from Renigunta to Kadapa, Renigunta to Naidupeta and Nellore to Tada. 
The NHAI officials expressed their interest to sign an MoU with the government for supply of plastic waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp