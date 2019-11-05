Sand shortage in Prakasam leaves stone crushing units in distress

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : The ongoing sand scarcity in Prakasam district has not only affected the livelihood of construction workers, but also served a blow to various ancillary industries like stone crushing and stone chip transportation.

As per reports, around 116 stone crushers operated in the district a year ago, but nearly 80 of them have shut down in the past two to three months due to lack of work rendering around 6,000 workers jobless. Their families are facing severe financial difficulties due to absence of alternative financial sources.

Even owners of poclaines, bulldozers and excavators are looking for green pastures.

“For the past four months, we are facing severe financial difficulty as no one is purchasing our stone chips due to absence of construction works. Several workers employed with stone crusher firms are returning to their native places as they are not getting any money,” I S Rao, owner of a stone crushing firm in Cheemakurthy said to TNIE on Monday.

Chimakurthy became famous for the Galaxy Granite mines and several ancillary industries pertaining to stone crushing, mushroomed around it subsequently. Out of total 116 units, nearly 80 of them were in and around Chimakurthy town and surrounding areas including Yellayya Nagar, Ilapavuluru and Pallamalli village panchayat limits. The figure for the rest stands as follows- Dharmavaram (18), Ramanjaneyapuram(7), Kondamanjuluru(6), Medarametla(3), Kanigiri(3), Pamuru (2) and 1 each at Podili and Lakshmipuram.

To supply the stone chips, around 400 lorries/ tippers were available in and around Chimakurthy town. However, 300 of them have been put to rest making around 5,700 labourers , mostly from Kurnool lose their jobs.

“With steep decrease in construction activities, stone chip prices have come down. A year back, 20 mm chips were sold for `1,800 to `2,300 per unit. But now, the price stands at `1,300 per unit. Chip dust sales have ceased . We are ready to sell them for `50 per unit. We request the State government to take immediate action to save the industry,” M Srinivasu, owner of a stone crusher unit in K Manjuluru area appealed.

