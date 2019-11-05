‘S’pore flight records 75% occupancy’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Scoot that recently launched its service between Visakhapatnam and Singapore was receiving good response. The flight was recording more than 75 per cent occupancy. As Visakhapatnam is India’s gateway to Andhra Pradesh, “We are pleased to launch our services here and connect Vizagiites to Singapore,” chief commercial officer Calvin Chan said here on Monday.

Scoot commenced operations on the Visakhapatnam-Singapore route on last month-end. Scoot offers non-stop flights five times a week on this route. About 75 per cent of the first flight’s passengers were travelling solo and included travellers from Singapore.