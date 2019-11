By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has achieved another milestone in ship repair capability by completing the maiden refit of INS Astradharini, torpedo launch and recovery vessel of the Indian Navy, two weeks ahead of contractual refit completion date.

HSL chairperson and managing director Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu (retd) said it was for the first time that the HSL docked a twin hull catamaran design vessel. The bid for the refit was won by the company on Autust 16, 2019.