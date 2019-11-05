Home States Andhra Pradesh

Welder from Gajuwaka ends life in Malaysia, reason not yet known 

A Nakka Appala Raju, 33, from Kunchumamba Colony in Gajuwaka, who had been working as a welder in Malaysia, reportedly committed suicide.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Nakka Appala Raju, 33, from Kunchumamba Colony in Gajuwaka, who had been working as a welder in Malaysia, reportedly committed suicide. According to his family members, Appala Raju had been missing since October 22. They had come to know about his death on October 31 through his friends, Ramana, father of Appala Raju said.

As Appala Raju was mentally strong, they do not know exact reason for his death. He said they were  worried over transhipment of the body of Appala Raju. 
Telugu Expats’ Association of Malyasia (TEAM) media coordinator Madan told TNIE over telephone that

TEAM’s grievance department pursued the issue with family members and Indian High Commission. Appala Raju came to Malaysia 26 months ago on a valid employer visa. 
No reasons were known for his taking the extreme step. His relatives, Krishna and Appa Rao, who were  also working in the same company in Malaysia, said there were no specific problems for Appala Raju for committing suicide, Madan said. He said the decased welder’s employer came forward for transhipment of the body by securing No Objectiion Certificate from hospital and death certificate. The  employer is bearing the expenditure, Madan said.

He said the TEAM was coordinating with employer, India High Commission and family members. He said the body will be shifted to Hyderabad on Wednesday morning from where it will be brought to Gajuwaka. Appala Raju’s father urged the employer to grant compensation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp