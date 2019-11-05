‘YSRC resorting to mind games to weaken Oppn’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for foisting cases against his party leaders and workers. He accused the YSRC of resorting to mind games to weaken the Opposition.

Addressing the inaugural session of the party’s general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Monday, he asked the party cadre to stand by the ‘victims’ of the YSRC party and ensure that they get justice. Naidu stressed the need for strengthening the party leadership at village and mandal levels. He directed the State leaders to complete the elections for party committees in village and mandal levels by December and, later, conduct elections for the panels at district and State levels.

He instructed the party leadership to make every effort to get back the sections that had supported the party earlier. Some sections, which were considered the strength of the TDP, distanced themselves from the party in 2019 elections due to lack of coordination, he observed. Expressing concern over the suicides of building workers, Naidu said they were nothing but ‘sarkari murders’.