Home States Andhra Pradesh

17,000 to appear for APRCET across State

In case of any discrepancy, they can communicate to the test centre in-charge for corrections, Reddy said.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) for 2019-20 will be conducted by Andhra University (AU) on behalf of the State government from November 8 to 11. Through this test, candidates wil be admitted for PhD and MPhil programmes for both full time and part time in 14 universities of the State.  

Addressing mediapersons in Vizag on Tuesday, vice chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said a total of 16,885 candidates registered for the test to be conducted in 10 cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada,  Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Tirupati and Hyderabad. The examination will also be conducted online in 14 centres, he added. The test will be conducted in 70 subjects. The candidates were also directed to check the details printed on the hall ticket for name, date of birth, gender and category. 

In case of any discrepancy, they can communicate to the test centre in-charge for corrections, Reddy said. “The examination will be held in two sessions—from 8.30 am to 9.30 am and 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The candidates will also be permitted to appear for the examination only after their credentials are verified by the officials of the exam centre,” he added. The preliminary key will be uploaded on the website on November 13. Any objections will be allowed up to November 15 noon. For  more details,  one can dial 0891-2730148/ 2730147 or visit website: www.andhrauniversity.edu/www.sche.ap.gov.in/rcet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APRCET
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp