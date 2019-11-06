AP, TS officials spar over use of Krishna water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana argued with each other over utilisation of Krishna river waters at an internal meeting at Krishna River Management Board (KRBM) office here on Tuesday. According to sources, the TS engineers reiterated that AP was drawing more than its allocated of water. But, AP had always been under-reporting the utilisation. Engineers of both the States along with KRMB officials met last month on the same issue but could not arrive on a consensus.

In Tuesday’s meeting also the officials of both the States were at loggerheads over water allocation and utilisation. According to TS officials, AP used 58.5 tmcft excess water till October 10.