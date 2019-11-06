Gandhi’s pencil portrait enters Guinness Book

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman and managing trustee Dr PC Rayulu, in a statement released here on Tuesday, said that the largest pencil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi measuring 410.26 sq.m (4,416 square feet) drawn by Aman Singh Gulati (18) of Uttar Pradesh, in the temple town, has got an officially approved certificate from The Guinness Book of World Records. He said that the portrait was unveiled at the Gandhi Bhavan here as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations on October 2. Rayulu congratulated Aman Singh Gulati for the Guinness World Records.