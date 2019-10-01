APSRTC staff’s retirement age enhanced to 60 years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of APSRTC employees for enhancement of retirement age 58 to 60 years was fulfilled after the State government issued a GO in this regard on Monday. As per the GO, the RTC vice-chairman and managing director was asked to take necessary steps on the matter.

Accordingly, the age of superannuation of all RTC employees will be enhanced to 60 years with effect from September. As mentioned earlier, the government had constituted an expert committee to study in detail various aspects related to the assurance given during merger of the APSRTC with the government, and the steps to be taken to improve the sustainability of the Corporation.

In their recommendations, the expert committee suggested that the government enhance the age of superannuation for APSRTC employees on a par with their government counterparts. Meanwhile, Employees Union (EU), the recognised body of the Corporation, celebrated the move by distributing sweets on the occasion.

“On behalf of the 53,000 RTC employees, I thank Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating steps and issuing a GO for enhancement of age of superannuation from 58 to 60 years,” APSRTC EU secretary P Damodar. “However, we expected that the orders will be implemented with effect from June 12, after the JAC called off the proposed indefinite strike.”