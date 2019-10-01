Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams at Tirumala temple off to a grand start

Fervour marks Dwajarohanam; Lord Malayappa rides seven-hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Published: 01st October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Monday evening | expresswamy rides Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Monday evening | express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara took off to a colourful start on Monday with the conduct of Dwajarohanam inside the Tirumala temple. The sacred yellow cloth embossed with the imprint of Lord Garuda - the celestial carrier of Lord Vishnu - was ceremoniously hoisted atop Dwajasthambham (flag post) inside the hill temple amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of temple priests to the pulsating beat of the temple drums in the auspicious Meena lagnam between 5.23 pm and 6 pm, signalling the commencement of the glorious religious pageantry.

Later Lord Malayappa, flanked by His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi in a golden Tiruchi (palanquin), was taken out in a procession along with Parivara devathas such as Anantha, Chakra, Garuda and Viswaksena, while the Dwajapatham preceded the divine cavalcade.

Legend has it that Lord Garuda goes round the temple complex inviting all the heavenly bodies and Saptha Rishis to formally grace the grand festival which is performed by none other than Lord Brahma himself. Earlier, a series of special rituals had been held in the temple since dawn, including Ekantha Thirumanjanam, Koluvu and Panchaga Sravanam to Lord Malayappa.

The entire town wore a festive look and remained soaked with religious fervour. The ceremony was immediately followed by Asthanam to the deities at the Tirumalaraya mandapam inside the main temple complex.In the night, the procession of Pedda Sesha Vahanam was organised. Lord Malayappa was taken around the mada streets on the seven-hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam in a grand procession marking the beginning of vahana sevas.

Tight security has been put in place for the festival, which attracts over a million devotees from all over the country and abroad.TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others took part.

‘Rededicate yourselves to service of pilgrims’
Tirupati: TD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has exhorted vigilance sleuths, Srivari Seva volunteers and Scouts and Guides to rededicate themselves to the service of multitude of pilgrims who take part during the mega religious event. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said that this year Garuda Seva will have more turn out of pilgrim crowd compared to previous year since the immediate day is third Saturday of Purattasi month, which is auspicious to Tamil devotees.  CVSO Gopinath Jatti urged the vigilance sleuths and Srivari Seva volunteers to avoid using mobile phones while on duty.  Later, EO Singhal and Additional EO Dharma Reddy released a book on Brahmotsavam bandobust designed by TTD Vigilance department.

EO seeks feedback on pilgrim services
Tirumala: Describing Srivari Seva as a supporting arm of TTD, EO Anil Kumar Singhal praised Srivari Seva volunteers for offering invaluable services to pilgrims visiting Tirumala. The EO appreciated the dedication, discipline and devotion of Srivari Seva volunteers. He also urged them to give feedback to make improvements in pilgrim services. Recalling their services, during last year Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi, the EO said that 3,500 volunteers, who were deployed during these events, rendered outstanding services.  Annaprasadam special officer S Venugopal and AEO U Ramesh were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmotsavams Lord Venkateswara Dwajarohanam Tirumala temple Meena lagnam
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp