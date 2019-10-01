Brahmotsavams at Tirumala temple off to a grand start

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara took off to a colourful start on Monday with the conduct of Dwajarohanam inside the Tirumala temple. The sacred yellow cloth embossed with the imprint of Lord Garuda - the celestial carrier of Lord Vishnu - was ceremoniously hoisted atop Dwajasthambham (flag post) inside the hill temple amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of temple priests to the pulsating beat of the temple drums in the auspicious Meena lagnam between 5.23 pm and 6 pm, signalling the commencement of the glorious religious pageantry.

Later Lord Malayappa, flanked by His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi in a golden Tiruchi (palanquin), was taken out in a procession along with Parivara devathas such as Anantha, Chakra, Garuda and Viswaksena, while the Dwajapatham preceded the divine cavalcade.

Legend has it that Lord Garuda goes round the temple complex inviting all the heavenly bodies and Saptha Rishis to formally grace the grand festival which is performed by none other than Lord Brahma himself. Earlier, a series of special rituals had been held in the temple since dawn, including Ekantha Thirumanjanam, Koluvu and Panchaga Sravanam to Lord Malayappa.

The entire town wore a festive look and remained soaked with religious fervour. The ceremony was immediately followed by Asthanam to the deities at the Tirumalaraya mandapam inside the main temple complex.In the night, the procession of Pedda Sesha Vahanam was organised. Lord Malayappa was taken around the mada streets on the seven-hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam in a grand procession marking the beginning of vahana sevas.

Tight security has been put in place for the festival, which attracts over a million devotees from all over the country and abroad.TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others took part.

‘Rededicate yourselves to service of pilgrims’

Tirupati: TD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has exhorted vigilance sleuths, Srivari Seva volunteers and Scouts and Guides to rededicate themselves to the service of multitude of pilgrims who take part during the mega religious event. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said that this year Garuda Seva will have more turn out of pilgrim crowd compared to previous year since the immediate day is third Saturday of Purattasi month, which is auspicious to Tamil devotees. CVSO Gopinath Jatti urged the vigilance sleuths and Srivari Seva volunteers to avoid using mobile phones while on duty. Later, EO Singhal and Additional EO Dharma Reddy released a book on Brahmotsavam bandobust designed by TTD Vigilance department.

EO seeks feedback on pilgrim services

Tirumala: Describing Srivari Seva as a supporting arm of TTD, EO Anil Kumar Singhal praised Srivari Seva volunteers for offering invaluable services to pilgrims visiting Tirumala. The EO appreciated the dedication, discipline and devotion of Srivari Seva volunteers. He also urged them to give feedback to make improvements in pilgrim services. Recalling their services, during last year Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi, the EO said that 3,500 volunteers, who were deployed during these events, rendered outstanding services. Annaprasadam special officer S Venugopal and AEO U Ramesh were also present.